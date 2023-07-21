PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC’s price-gouging law in effect after tornado

Nash County experienced widespread damage from a tornado Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s price-gouging law is in effect after Nash County and Rocky Mount declared a state of emergency after this week’s devastating tornado, Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday.

“I visited Rocky Mount today and saw firsthand the tornado’s damage and devastation,” Stein said in a news release. “Rebuilding is difficult enough, so please be on the lookout for scammers trying to rip you off. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office so we can enforce our law.”

Related: Men drive through North Carolina tornado

The statute goes into effect when the governor, the Legislature, a county or a municipality declares a state of emergency. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from an emergency, according to the release.

The Department of Justice has enforced North Carolina’s price-gouging law and is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging, officials said.

Related: Drone video shows destruction caused by tornado in Nash County

Since 2018, Stein has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under the state’s price-gouging statute. He has gotten 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or click here to file a complaint.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

A woman says in the lawsuit that she had to be rushed from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to...
SC pays woman $50K in lawsuit alleging jail negligence
Madalina Cojocari, now 12, was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022 while getting of a school bus in...
Former investigator shares how he’d further Madalina Cojocari investigation
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press...
Confident US enters Women’s World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins
In less than a month, a new headquarters for the Charleston County Board of Elections will open.
$2.3 million invested into election building upgrade to new location