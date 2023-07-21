NC’s price-gouging law in effect after tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s price-gouging law is in effect after Nash County and Rocky Mount declared a state of emergency after this week’s devastating tornado, Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday.

“I visited Rocky Mount today and saw firsthand the tornado’s damage and devastation,” Stein said in a news release. “Rebuilding is difficult enough, so please be on the lookout for scammers trying to rip you off. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office so we can enforce our law.”

Related: Men drive through North Carolina tornado

The statute goes into effect when the governor, the Legislature, a county or a municipality declares a state of emergency. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from an emergency, according to the release.

The Department of Justice has enforced North Carolina’s price-gouging law and is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging, officials said.

Related: Drone video shows destruction caused by tornado in Nash County

Since 2018, Stein has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under the state’s price-gouging statute. He has gotten 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or click here to file a complaint.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.