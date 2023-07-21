PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC National Guard to open new readiness center in Burke County

The facility is part of the National Guard’s efforts to continue modernizing.
The North Carolina National Guard will open its new readiness center in Morganton on Aug. 3.
The North Carolina National Guard will open its new readiness center in Morganton on Aug. 3.(Melinda B. Hager Photography)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina National Guard is just weeks away from opening its new readiness center in Burke County.

The facility, which is part of the National Guard’s efforts to continue modernizing, will open Aug. 3.

NC National Guard leaders and project managers will be on-site for the facility’s opening, and will present a timeline of construction and showcase its advanced features.

Officials said the facility will serve the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the 113th Sustainment Brigade and the 505th Engineer Battalion of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, enabling training and readiness for years to come.

The new facility was built on the same site where the Western Youth Institution once stood on Western Avenue.

Also Read: Combat veteran offers solace in NC mountains for Green Berets

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student

Latest News

NC lawmakers propose opening 4 new casinos, including one in Anson County
Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC
Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC
Uptown Charlotte parking deck to undergo $6 million renovation
Uptown Charlotte parking deck to undergo $6 million renovation
A Concord man recently notched a $100,000 win off a $30 scratch-off ticket.
Cabarrus County man scores $100K win on scratch-off ticket