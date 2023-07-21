NC National Guard to open new readiness center in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina National Guard is just weeks away from opening its new readiness center in Burke County.

The facility, which is part of the National Guard’s efforts to continue modernizing, will open Aug. 3.

NC National Guard leaders and project managers will be on-site for the facility’s opening, and will present a timeline of construction and showcase its advanced features.

Officials said the facility will serve the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the 113th Sustainment Brigade and the 505th Engineer Battalion of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, enabling training and readiness for years to come.

The new facility was built on the same site where the Western Youth Institution once stood on Western Avenue.

Also Read: Combat veteran offers solace in NC mountains for Green Berets

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.