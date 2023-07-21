NC lawmakers propose opening 4 new casinos, including one in Anson County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina lawmakers are working on a plan that could bring as many as four new casinos to the state, including one just outside of Charlotte in Anson County.

Both leaders of the House and Senate spoke about the plan Thursday, which would include casinos in Nash, Rockingham and Anson counties. It would also allow the Lumbee tribe to run one in the eastern part of the state.

Right now, the plans remain only proposals that lawmakers are discussing. A formal bill has not been filed or voted on yet.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said the proposed casinos would be “entertainment districts,” made up of a casinos, hotels, restaurants and potentially even homes.

Currently, North Carolina has three casinos, all of which are run by either the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians or Catawba Indian nation, but Berger and others say the state and local communities are losing out on money the facilities could bring.

One recent study found that if the new casinos were built, they could generate nearly $1.7 billion in wagers, and hundreds of millions of dollar in taxes. They would also obviously bring jobs.

In order for the new proposals to actually come to fruition though, lawmakers would also have to legalize video gambling machines, which the state lottery commission would regulate.

Despite the potential for economic benefit, not everyone is onboard with opening the new casinos.

The North Carolina Family Policy Council is one of the groups urging lawmakers to block the idea.

At the same time the proposal is being discussed, lawmakers are also still working on a budget that is past due, and the session is dwindling.

Stay with WBTV to be informed of the latest on both the budget and casino efforts.

Related: Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon as North Carolina Republicans negotiate

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.