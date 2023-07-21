Multiple lanes closed on I-77 after crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed on I-77 in south Charlotte following a crash.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on the northbound side, near Exit 5 onto Tyvola Road, around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said two of the three lanes are closed, and expect the incident to have a significant impact on traffic.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what led up to it.

The roadway is expected to fully reopen around 7 a.m.

Drivers traveling in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

