Mother, baby safe after being separated from family on Yadkin River in NC

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family nearly faced disaster on the Yadkin River in Wilkes County less than a week ago.

A mother and her 8-month old baby got stranded in the river, and held onto a branch for stability until they could exit the water.

The Ronda Fire Department said the family of four went tubing on Saturday, when a flood advisory was in place, and the mother and baby got separated from everyone else.

Despite them being separated, firefighters didn’t get a call for help until Sunday morning when the mother was seen walking with her baby down the highway.

“I got her some diapers and wipes to clean the baby up,” Shana Davidson, who helped the mother and child, said. “She looked very scratched up, beat up. The baby honestly looks like she was in the water for a long time, but it looked like the mother did everything she could to protect the baby.”

The Ronda fire captain warned tubers they should map their float, let a friend know their whereabouts, and keep a phone in a dry place so they can call for help if necessary.

