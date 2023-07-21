Meet Calvin: Suspected allergic reaction is instead cancer diagnosis, family calls St. Jude a huge blessing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are down to Day 5 of our countdown to when tickets go on sale for your chance to get a ticket to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe.

Have we mentioned the home is more than 2,800 square feet on nearly an acre of land? Builder Jeff Newton and his team at Newton Custom Homes and Realty are adding all the custom features to the home on Grey Pond Lane.

There are also several other great prizes you can win, and you have to get your ticket on the very first day to be eligible to win them all, including a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Burrow, Welchel and Culp Orthodontics.

But we know it’s about so much more than the home and the other big prizes.

On average, treatment for a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital costs $425,000 from start to finish. But families will never get a bill for that treatment and your support helps ensure that.

This year our dream home campaign will help seven patients get the life-saving treatment they need, and that includes patients like Calvin.

“Calvin, oh that kid,” Calvin’s dad, Chris, said. “He’s my mini-me. That kid is a riot.”

Chris said his family’s world was flipped upside down in 2018, when they learned a suspected allergic reaction was instead cancer.

“We went on a family bike ride and when we got back, we noticed Calvin had a big bump on his right side,” Chris said. “We thought maybe he got stung by a bee, an allergic reaction. Just a few hours later, everything changed. They said that he had cancer, and seeing everyone’s faces, I felt like if I fell apart, the whole thing falls apart, so I gotta be the strong guy in the family.”

Calvin was diagnosed with Stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue. He had growths in his pelvis, hips, stomach, lung, and neck. His family said they remember a doctor on his medical team saying if it was their child, they would go to St. Jude.

“The moment you get there, there’s just a sense of calmness,” Chris said. “What St. Jude does for us, it’s just a huge blessing.”

From treatment to everyday necessities, Chris said that blessing overflowed into all parts of their lives.

“I didn’t have to worry about where the next meal is coming from, I didn’t have to worry about where I was going to put my head down at night, that’s a thousand pounds right off me,” he said.

He said he’s not sure where Calvin or their entire family would be right now without St. Jude.

“I’d dedicate my whole life to them if I had to just to pay back what they gave us,” Chris said choking up, fighting back tears. “So, thank you to everyone that does donate and continues to donate cause they’re very special people. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

Over the last 10 years, you have helped WBTV and our dream home partners raise more than $13.9 million for St. Jude. We are going big with our goal this year of raising a record $3 million.

We hope you’ll tune into WBTV next Wednesday at 6 a.m. to get the website link and the number to call to get your ticket for a chance to win the dream home and other great prizes this year.

