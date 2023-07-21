Kemba Walker, all-time scoring leader for Charlotte, signs one-year deal overseas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, the leading scorer in Hornets history, has signed a one-year deal with AS Monaco, the French basketball franchise announced Friday.

Walker, 33, spent his first eight NBA seasons with Charlotte, finishing with 12,009 points for the franchise. The veteran point guard also is the Hornets’ leader in minutes played, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He is second in franchise history in assists, third in steals and eighth in rebounds. Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points a game in 2018-19, his final season with the Hornets.

The 12-year NBA veteran averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game over 750 appearances since entering the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft from UConn.

Walker also has played for the Celtics, Knicks and Mavericks.

Monaco, which finished third in the EuroLeague, defeated Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 to win the French pro league title last season.

