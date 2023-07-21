Kelly Portillo didn’t miss her big dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kelly Portillo is a local 18-year-old who—like most high school seniors—was anxiously waiting for senior prom.

But unlike most high school seniors, Kelly went to prom with a large scar down her chest.

Kelly lives with Discrete membrane subaortic stenosis, a diagnosis that meant needing open heart surgery. Surgery was scheduled days away from the dance, and she didn’t think she’d make it.

When her doctors heard about the timing issue, they went above and beyond. Not only did they get her surgery done in time, her heart team also got her the tickets, a dress, hair/makeup/nail appointments… and maybe most importantly… gave her the confidence to feel proud to rock her scar at prom.

“Even with all she’s been through, she radiates grace and inspiration.” (Portillo Family)

Levine Children’s Hospital says its heart staff made this happen because they wanted to send Kelly off in style.

“Kelly is a gem of a young woman,” one staff member told me. “Even with all she’s been through, she radiates grace and inspiration.”

Separately, Kelly and I have been emailing… she says the staff was by her side the entire time. She, in fact, wrote it all out in daily journal-form. Every day she wrote what happened, and how she felt. She said I can share a summarized version of her diary, here.

Before getting into her words, you guys should know Kelly will be a college freshman in the fall, and plans to become a non-invasive cardiovascular technician. Yes. That’s inspired by her own medical team.

Below is Kelly’s diary of open heart surgery, as written by an 18-year-old.

Molly Grantham

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.