“I won’t stop”: mother of murdered Charlotte woman pleads for heavier charges against alleged killer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tanya Hoskins says she won’t rest until she gets justice for her daughter.

According to CMPD, Stephanie Alexander came home to find Tyra Crosby in her house early Tuesday morning, then shot and killed her.

Crosby’s mother says Alexander’s husband invited Crosby back to the home, and that she didn’t realize he was married when she accepted the invitation.

“She was invited there, she did not just pop up there,” Hoskins said. “She was not an intruder. She was invited there.”

Hoskins also says that Crosby called her in her final hour, and left a voicemail in which she claims you can hear Alexander brutally beating her repeatedly before ending her life.

Hoskins declined to share that recording with WBTV at this time, but says she’s shared it with CMPD investigators.

She hopes this new evidence will result in an elevated charge against Alexander, who is currently facing a voluntary manslaughter charge.

“I am hopeful that once CMPD is able to go through the recording that I have, a new charge comes out,” Hosking said. “Because right now she’s charged with the lowest form of murder. I want it up to first degree murder.”

Alexander was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail at 1:50 p.m. on July 18. She was released on a $250,000 bond at 8:33 p.m..

“She murdered my daughter at 5 a.m., and she was out by 8 p.m.,” Hoskins said. “So that means that human life means nothing any more.”

Alexander is currently scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of August 7. Hoskins is hopeful that Alexander will be facing heavier charges by that date.

“I don’t want the investigators to go away, I won’t stop until there’s another charge,” Hoskins said. “And justice for my child.”

