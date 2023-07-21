PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius

The southbound lanes of the interstate have now reopened, according to transportation officials.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - At least three people were seriously injured in a crash Friday on Interstate 77 that temporarily closed the interstate, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials with the Highway Patrol previously reported that one person had died in the crash. They later said it was not a deadly crash but there were injuries.

The injured were transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center, according to Medic.

The delay started about 2:55 p.m. Traffic was backed up about 7 miles, according to TIMS.

