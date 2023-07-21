PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska’s North Slope region, officials said Friday.

The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday night.

A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered, D.J. Fauske, the borough’s director of government and external affairs, said in a text to The Associated Press on Friday.

The wreckage was found in a shallow lake about 50 miles south to southwest of Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow and the northernmost city in the U.S., said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. The flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, Johnson said, but he did not immediately have further information on the flight details.

The borough notified the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials as well as NTSB, Fauske said.

“The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing,” he said.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on its website. It confirmed the accident and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.

Neither the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, which often conducts work on the North Slope, nor the governor’s office immediately responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Traffic was starting to move in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Cornelius following a...
I-77 southbound lanes reopen after serious crash in Cornelius
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
A woman says in the lawsuit that she had to be rushed from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to...
SC pays woman $50K in lawsuit alleging jail negligence
Madalina Cojocari, now 12, was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022 while getting of a school bus in...
Former investigator shares how he’d further Madalina Cojocari investigation