Full Charlotte-Mecklenburg animal shelter may lead to ‘devastating choices’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is once again full and there is no space to bring in more animals in need.

That was the message posted to the ACC’s Facebook page on Friday, along with dozens of photos of the pets most in need of adoption/rescue/fostering.

“If we can’t move out some animals by 7pm today, some devastating choices will have to be made,” the social media post stated.

Melissa Knicely, with Animal Care and Control, said they are experiencing a high call for service volume and most are those who have strays.

She stressed that Animal Care and Control is once again faced with possible euthanasia of dogs for space on Friday and in the following days due to the amount of stray dogs coming into the shelter from the community.

On average, Animal Care and Control has four to five animal control officers working all of Mecklenburg County and is currently averaging 40 to 60 calls for service in queue at all times, according to information from shelter officials.

The ACC has remained at critical capacity levels with dogs over the past two years, according to its website.

The case dogs are treated as evidence in criminal cases against their owners. These cases can range from dogfighting to hoarding to abuse.

Animal Care and Control staff said there are a number of ways people can help, such as:

Fostering a dog

Donations to help purchase crates

Five-day staycations for dogs

Adoption

For more information, call Animal Care and Control at (704) 336-7600 or visit the facility at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

