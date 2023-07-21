Former investigator shares how he’d further Madalina Cojocari investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big bombshells were dropped in the Madalina Cojocari case this week as the search for the 12-year-old continues.

Cornelius Police say Madalina was last seen eight months ago to the day on Friday. She wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15, 2022.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been in jail since December for failing to report her disappearance.

A stack of search warrants released this week indicate a deep dive into the parents’ financial records, technology, and even phone calls from jail.

Documents say one call between Diana and her mother discussed “a bag with money, withdrawing cash, and a theory that [Madalina’s stepfather] gave the girl away for money.”

Related: Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money

This may have pointed investigators toward a possible human trafficking connection, although authorities have not officially linked Madalina’s case to the crime.

Bill Loucks, a former investigator with experience in human trafficking cases, said he would proceed with caution given the information he’s learned from the warrants.

He said if he was on the case, he would likely look for any financial irregularities, search websites known for exploitation and try to cover all their bases, whether it’s confirmed trafficking or not.

“What would they be talking about over the phone? It should be conversations like, ‘Oh my god, my kid is missing. Where is [she]?’ that kind of thing. Not, hey, there’s a little bit of money that’s been deposited in the bank account or something like that,” Loucks explained. “You start doing say internet scrapes and any facial recognition software that’s out there [to see if] she is in sex ads or meetups or something like that.”

Based on his experience with the crime, he’d also take a closer look at the people closest to Madalina.

“An uncle, a distant cousin,” Loucks said of family members that often play a role in a trafficking case. “Some of the cases it could be and has been grandma, father, mom, dad, selling, predominantly, the daughters.”

Regardless, Loucks says the over 20 warrants is a good sign.

“That is a hopeful thing. If I was the investigator, I would sit down and be happy that we’re still moving forward in the case,” he said.

Investigators on the case have yet to say whether this is the direction they’re headed in.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.