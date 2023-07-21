PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former investigator shares how he’d further Madalina Cojocari investigation

Bill Loucks is not part of the investigation but has an idea of how investigators would proceed.
Former profession gives his opinions on how law enforcement should proceed in their search
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big bombshells were dropped in the Madalina Cojocari case this week as the search for the 12-year-old continues.

Cornelius Police say Madalina was last seen eight months ago to the day on Friday. She wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15, 2022.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been in jail since December for failing to report her disappearance.

A stack of search warrants released this week indicate a deep dive into the parents’ financial records, technology, and even phone calls from jail.

Documents say one call between Diana and her mother discussed “a bag with money, withdrawing cash, and a theory that [Madalina’s stepfather] gave the girl away for money.”

Related: Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money

This may have pointed investigators toward a possible human trafficking connection, although authorities have not officially linked Madalina’s case to the crime.

Bill Loucks, a former investigator with experience in human trafficking cases, said he would proceed with caution given the information he’s learned from the warrants.

He said if he was on the case, he would likely look for any financial irregularities, search websites known for exploitation and try to cover all their bases, whether it’s confirmed trafficking or not.

“What would they be talking about over the phone? It should be conversations like, ‘Oh my god, my kid is missing. Where is [she]?’ that kind of thing. Not, hey, there’s a little bit of money that’s been deposited in the bank account or something like that,” Loucks explained. “You start doing say internet scrapes and any facial recognition software that’s out there [to see if] she is in sex ads or meetups or something like that.”

Based on his experience with the crime, he’d also take a closer look at the people closest to Madalina.

“An uncle, a distant cousin,” Loucks said of family members that often play a role in a trafficking case. “Some of the cases it could be and has been grandma, father, mom, dad, selling, predominantly, the daughters.”

Regardless, Loucks says the over 20 warrants is a good sign.

“That is a hopeful thing. If I was the investigator, I would sit down and be happy that we’re still moving forward in the case,” he said.

Investigators on the case have yet to say whether this is the direction they’re headed in.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
‘Living out my dream’: Charlotte teacher competes in, wins Food Network show
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

A woman says in the lawsuit that she had to be rushed from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to...
SC pays woman $50K in lawsuit alleging jail negligence
The tornado had winds up to 150 miles per hour.
NC’s price-gouging law in effect after tornado
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press...
Confident US enters Women’s World Cup against underdog Vietnam as quest for 3rd title begins
In less than a month, a new headquarters for the Charleston County Board of Elections will open.
$2.3 million invested into election building upgrade to new location