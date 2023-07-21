PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes I-77 North in Cornelius

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on Interstate 77 North near mile marker 26.2 has closed part of the interstate, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The delay started about 2:55 p.m. and was expected to last at least an hour, according to NCDOT.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and try to avoid the area.

Please return to WBTV.com for updates.

