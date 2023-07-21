Cabarrus County man scores $100K win on scratch-off ticket

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The man bought his winning ticket at a Murphy Express in Concord.
A Concord man recently notched a $100,000 win off a $30 scratch-off ticket.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County man lucked out recently when he won $100,000 off a scratch-off ticket.

John Durham, a resident of Concord, bought a $30 Black Titanium ticket at the Murphy Express on Concord Parkway South, resulting in the big win.

He took home more than $71,000 after tax withholdings.

The Black Titanium game began in June, featuring six $4 million top prizes and 16 of the $100,000 prizes.

Five of the top prizes have yet to be claimed, and 14 of the smaller prizes remain unclaimed.

