$2.3 million invested into election building upgrade to new location

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In less than a month, a new headquarters for the Charleston County Board of Elections will open.

In May, county leaders voted to invest more than $2.3 million to move the county the operations into a 40,000-square-foot building.

Executive Director of the Board of the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, Isaac Cramer says the new space is much larger and more efficient than the building his team has been using for years.

Located at 4340 Corporate Rd. in North Charleston, the building’s first day in service will be August 7.

“As we’ve been going through a lot of our old files in our building, you know, Charleston County has been growing and growing and growing. And some things we saw records of 50,000 registered voters from the 70s,” Cramer says.

Now, according to the South Carolina Election Commission, Charleston County has 263,128 registered voters. The growing population is the root of a lot of ways the department has had to adjust to as time goes on.

Cramer says the need for a large training space to host poll working training is essential, as well as storage for the growing voting materials that point people to each precinct. He notes the number of precincts has grown with the population.

“So no longer the days where you just show up and vote and it’s just been set up overnight. You got to be able to store all that,” Cramer says. “Equipment, all those signs, those frames as big size that show you directions, they take up a lot of space. And as we’ve expanded the voting opportunities for our Charleston County voters, we’ve also had to have the ability to support that in storage and also security of our equipment.”

For him, security is also a major priority. Since the facility houses election equipment and the election process, the set of doors will be locked, and people will pass by security in the lobby. The facility is now big enough to host early voting in-house.

Previously, the voting would take place at the convention center, and equipment and staff have to go back and forth to the office.

“We do not have the parking, nor the space to host that in the old facility. And this new building will allow us to serve our voters where we work, and that’s great,” Cramer says.

The building’s second floor has a large office space that will act as a call center. Especially in the months leading up to a big election season, Cramer says staff will be on hand to answer calls for every question when it comes to voting. That includes, if you are registered, if your address is up to date, where your precinct is, and anything else you want to double check.

Another part of the second floor will be dedicated to processing mail.

“We’re anticipating close to 20,000 absentee by mail ballots for the 2024 presidential election and all of that will be processed in this space. It will be a whole corridor to process all mail and we get tons of mail during election season. It will allow us to do a lot of things through transparency too where people can observe the process with live feeds,” Cramer says.

Cramer also points out that in the ballot counting room, the building will be equipped with cameras that can record and stream the process on election night. He’s excited that more space makes it even easier to provide transparency.

Another feature of the building is a ‘voting lab.’ The room will mimic what a polling location should look like, complete with signs and equipment. It will be a part of training and troubleshooting exercises.

“Poll workers can see what their station should look like and operate like on election day. We’ll be able to test procedures and processes here. So if we ever have a field trip with students we can have a mock election here,” Cramer says.

The building also features a dedicated conference room for election nights that will handle incoming calls about problems or concerns. Overall, Cramer says this is an investment in the process and making it the most efficient it can be, ultimately to serve the voters.

County Council voted to approve the relocation at its May 23 meeting. It authorized funding of $1,162,500 from the Recovered Revenues portion of ARPA as follows.

The annual cost from the agenda of May 23 is:

The annual cost that is listed in the Charleston County Council agenda. (Charleston County Government)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.