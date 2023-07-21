18-year-old attends prom days after undergoing heart surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kelly Portillo is a local 18-year-old who, like most high school seniors, was anxiously waiting for senior prom.

But unlike most high school seniors, Kelly went to prom with a large scar down her chest. Kelly lives with Discrete membrane subaortic stenosis, a diagnosis that meant needing open heart surgery.

Surgery was scheduled days away from the dance, and she didn’t think she’d make it. When her doctors heard about the timing issue, they went above and beyond.

Not only did they get her surgery done in time, her heart team also got her the tickets, a dress, hair/makeup/nail appointments, and maybe most importantly, gave her the confidence to feel proud to rock her scar at prom.

Levine Children’s Hospital says its heart staff made this happen because they wanted to send Kelly off in style.

”Kelly is a gem of a young woman,” one staff member said. “Even with all she’s been through, she radiates grace and inspiration.”

Separately, Kelly and I have been emailing. She said the staff was by her side the entire time. She, in fact, wrote it all out in daily journal-form. Every day she wrote what happened, and how she felt.

She said I can share a summarized version of her diary, here. Before getting into her words, you guys should know Kelly will be a college freshman in the fall, and plans to become a non-invasive cardiovascular technician. Yes. That’s inspired by her own medical team.

Below is Kelly’s diary of open heart surgery, as written by an 18-year-old:

“First off, I want to thank God because without him I would’ve never made it through this surgery. Also, thank you Dr. Max and Zoe for performing the surgery. I got the news on April 7, 2023, that I would have Discrete subaortic stenosis open heart surgery on May 1st. This is a congenital heart disease. I only had three weeks to process this news. It was hard for me to go one day without thinking about it, and the possible outcomes (both good and bad). A few days before my surgery, I received messages from friends that would say things like, “Kelly, you’re strong.” Or, “Kelly, I heard what happened and I´m sorry.” I was trying not to be scared and worried, and those messages made me get intense about going into surgery. They made me tear up because I thought I had it under control, but deep down I was scared and there was no going back. I also had to say goodbye to the acting studio I was in because the grand performance was on May 20th. When I had to cancel the payment for May, I told the man that works at the counter in the acting studio why. This man is known for being very kind and sweet. He started breaking down. I tried to stay strong and say it was fine, but I could feel tears wanting to come out. I quickly left. Once I got in the car, I started to tear up because the sad emotions I had tried to hide and push away, broke open when I saw the man breaking down in front of me.

May 1st, 2023, 4 a.m.: I remember being calm and relaxed. I arrived at Levine’s Children’s Hospital at 5:15am. I waited patiently in the waiting room with my mom and stepdad. I went into the room for anesthesia, and remember the doctors, nurses, and translators all coming in. This made me feel overwhelmed. I started to panic by crying. It felt unreal. My mom was crouching down and holding my hands as they stuck the anesthesia needle in my arm. After that, the last thing I remember is me saying to my mom, “I’m scared” with tears running down my face, and seeing my Mom crying in my face while holding my hand. Then I started to drift away.

I didn’t know what was going on because I was in a deep sleep while they performed the surgery. But from my mom’s perspective, there is this app where the nurse can update my mom about how my surgery is going while they´re performing the surgery on me. They had told my mom I should be done around 11:30am. At 7:09am the nurse sent a text message to my mother saying, “The anesthesia is working well and she ́s deep asleep without a problem.” At 7:54am, the nurse sent a second message saying, “They are starting the surgery.” At 8:41am, another text: “We are safely in the cardiac revascularization machine.” The last message was at 9:34am and it read, “We are safely done with the bypass machine and all is well.” After that last message my mom knew nothing until 12:05pm. She says she had a panic attack in the waiting room when she got this feeling that something bad probably happened to me since the nurses stopped sending her text messages. Finally, at 12:05pm a lady called my mom’s name and brought her and my stepdad to the 6th floor. My mom’s first reaction when she saw me, was being thankful everything came out well. I was still deep asleep due to the anesthesia. At 2:18pm I woke up from in the ICU, where I saw my mom, my stepdad, and Miss Linda, a nurse. I had a tube in my throat, neck, foot, and arms. I also had this giant bandage tape between my chest from the surgery. I couldn’t communicate with the tube in my throat so I tried to signal the nurses to give me paper and pen. I wrote down on the paper, “When will I drink water?” The nurses said that they couldn’t take out the tube from my throat. It was uncomfortable having a tube in my throat and not being able to drink. Later that night they finally took out the tube from my throat. I started feeling hungry. The nurse said she could only give me ice cubes due to the medicine and anesthesia. Yorleny, my mom’s friend who was there, passed me ice—it hurt to move my arms because of the intravenous tubes. They moved me into another room at 11:30pm. I felt so tired and dizzy, I fell asleep.

May 2, 2023: I woke up at 2am with neck pain because I still had a tube in my neck. I woke up again at 8:30am but with a lot of chest pain, heart pain, and neck pain. I had this big tube coming out from one of my chest tube site scars. It felt weird because every time I moved I would feel a little bit of weight from the tube pulling me. I didn’t eat breakfast because I was only thirsty but not hungry. My mom’s best friend, Angelica, came to visit and help. Around 11:00am the nurses removed my neck tube which was a relief. My mom left to go home while Angelica stayed to take care of me. Angelica helped me eat tomato soup from Panera Bread, but I only took a few sips. I then got moved out of ICU to the 8th-floor. I was given a pillow shaped into a heart to squeeze whenever my chest or heart hurts. I held my heart pillow tight while going up in the elevator into the next room. My mom came in at 3:30pm happy to see me doing a little better. An hour later, Miss Linda brought me my favorite pasta. I had tried to eat a couple of things like apple sauce and fruits but my appetite would come and go but when Miss Linda brought me pasta, I ate lots. My mom and I walked to the family coffee room, a big area on the same floor as my room with tables and chairs. We talked and looked out the big window view. I then met my 8th-floor nurses, two amazing nurses who I will forever cherish. One was named Allie, the other was Morgan. Allie took care of me on days 2 and 3, Morgan took care of me on days 4 and 5.

May 3, 2023: This was the first morning I slept well and wasn´t woken up at midnight or 4am. When I woke, Allie gave me medicine through my intravenous tubes. I had two in my right arm and one on my left. Some of the liquid medicine stung, and some liquid felt cold. I was mentally tired, miserable, not happy. I ate breakfast while watching Modern Family which lightened some of the empty mood. Allie came in at one point and said she loves watching Modern Family, too. She handed me a volumetric spirometer breathing exercise to help exercise my lungs and to make them stronger while I healed. Thirty-minutes later Allie returned to do the sweetest thing: She brought me this tiny container cup with a cotton wipe inside of it, with a sticker labeled ¨Lavender.” It was a scented lavender flower cup to smell! She also brought me two small squishy balls for whenever I felt stressed or if my veins hurt. This made me happy. Allie helped me not to feel lonely. Later, she helped me get up and walk a couple of laps around the 8th floor. I was walking very slowly because of how much my lungs and heart would hurt. I was walking while squeezing the heart pillow against my chest and Allie was carrying the big Pleur evac box next to me. We walked back to the room and I ordered this small pizza to eat for lunch because I finally was in the mood to eat more. Allie handed me this bingo chart game. It was a live game going on in the hospital and she said to connect with this channel on the TV at noon to participate. Instead, I ended up knocking out and sleeping for about 3 hours. It was now 5pm and I had promised Allie that I would do two laps around the hospital before I go to bed. So, I took my time walking with Allie and my mom. When we finally came back to the room I felt like I finally accomplished something. I fell asleep at 8pm, but there was a medicine scheduled for 3pm, 6pm, 9pm, 12midnight, 3am, and 6am. This was so mentally and physically tiring for me because I would be in deep sleep and then get woken up, but, I know this was ultimately good. I cried a lot at night because my heart and chest would hurt. It even hurt to breathe in deeply, every movement had to be slow. It hurt so much to sleep on my side. The nurse brought me a heater pack to help me breathe a little better without that chest bone bothering me.

May 4, 2023: I got woken up at 3am but for a different medicine, then fell right back to sleep. I think I woke up at 6am for medicine but don’t remember. I slept until 10am, felt dizzy, and ate coconut yogurt and fruits which helped. The doctor, nurses, and pediatric cardiologist all came in the room to tell me that they were going to remove the chest tube and the big bandage that was covering my open heart surgery incision between my chest. My mom and I went to the family coffee room to relax. At 11am, a young woman came in who I recognized. I’d seen her before at Kids Camp Luck when I was younger. She asked me how I was doing and brought a few gifts for me which was kind. An hour later the whole team came back and did the procedure of removing the bandage, and chest tube. I woke up later and felt weird not having the chest tube. I sat outside in the wheelchair and looked at my chest because the gown was loose enough to see a gap between my chest and the gown itself. The moment I looked down I was terrified seeing my sternotomy scar, and the blood. I started panicking, and calling Nurse Morgan’s name. She ran and comforted me. I asked her, “Why does it look like that and why so much blood?” She told me the scar was beautiful, and everything was okay. That was the biggest comfort I’ve ever felt and will always cherish that. I started to be in a calmer mindset and later, slept.

May 5, 2023: Woke up feeling good at 7:30am. I ate a small omelet for breakfast, packed, and watched more Modern Family. I woke up to go out in a wheelchair to the front of the hospital to get fresh air while holding tight to the heart-shaped pillow. It felt mentally and physically good to breathe fresh air. When I came back to my room, my pediatric cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Max came to visit me and to say his goodbyes, as did Morgan and the other nurses working at that time. I rang a bell to signal a patient going home. Everyone clapped and cheered. Leaving the hospital after having my open heart surgery made me relieved that everything went well. Thanks to God for the medical team.”

Great documenting, Kelly. Thank you for sharing with all of us. It felt very educational.

- Molly

