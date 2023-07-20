What’s on tap for NC drivers? DMV to add kiosks at grocery stores to relieve lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As extensive wait times continued at DMVs in Charlotte, the North Carolina DMV announced it will roll out DMV kiosks at grocery stores in October.

“The reason we want to do this is that, you know, there are folks who just can’t go to an office, whether it’s for an hour or 30 minutes or so, or they just can’t make it,” North Carolina DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said.

He said the goal is to make it easier on citizens and also shorten lines at the DMV.

“We want to give folks 24/7 access to do the services, and they, for whatever reason, they may not want to do it online. But they will do it at a kiosk when they’re at the grocery store or if they’re near the grocery store,” Goodwin said.

The effort comes after months of frustration.

A WBTV investigation revealed the state was losing employees to the private sector, which offers better pay. With fewer employees, the wait times at the DMV kept growing.

“I came last week to gauge how long it was going to be. It was a pretty long line, but I couldn’t get (an) appointment until October,” new Charlotte resident Steven Hargrove said.

The state changed the schedule in May. The morning was dedicated to appointments, and starting at noon, the office would be walk-ins only.

WBTV tried to book an appointment Thursday and could not find one under 70 miles from Charlotte – and those appointments were for dates in October.

The state agency said appointments are available 90 days out, and they update the appointment portal at night or the early morning with any canceled appointments as well as the new 90th day’s appointments.

The DMV also implemented a QR code for check-in so customers can wait in their car or run an errand and not lose their place in line.

Goodwin said he hopes the new kiosks will relieve even more congestion at the DMV offices.

“It’ll be a full service as you’ll be able to receive both driver services like driver licenses and ID cards, get your renewals, duplicates, various things,” Goodwin said. “Whatever service, most services that you can do, other than taking your photo, you’ll be able to do at this kiosk, and it will scan your documents, and you’ll be able to answer questions and you’ll get a temporary certificate just like you would if you were physically at the DMV.”

It is a new effort customers said they hope fixes the waiting.

“I would actually trust the kiosk. I mean, anything that’s made to be more convenient. I’m all about that,” Hargrove said. “And to keep you from standing in line at DMV, who wouldn’t choose that option?”

