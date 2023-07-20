PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Uptown Charlotte parking deck to undergo $6 million renovation

The Mint Street Parking Deck will be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are in place for a multi-million dollar renovation of an uptown Charlotte parking deck.

According to Charlotte Center City Partners, the Mint Street Parking Deck between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium will undergo a $6 million makeover, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility.

The improvements are expected to take nine months, and will include an overhaul of the existing parking system, complete with the following features:

  • New control gates
  • New ticket dispensers
  • Advanced pedestrian and vehicular wayfinding systems
  • Restriping of existing parking spaces
  • Improved directional signage
  • Real-time space counting screens

“Our goal is to ensure the parking deck is clean, safe and a go-to solution for all – whether it’s someone visiting Uptown for the first time, daily commuters, event-goers, or anyone seeking a convenient and affordable parking space,” Preferred Parking owner Roger Stacks said. “Once these improvements are complete, we believe the Mint Street Parking Deck will be the most efficient, technologically-advanced, and user-friendly parking deck in the State of North Carolina.”

Parking tickets for the six-level deck can be purchased via ParkWhiz, or at the deck’s entrance.

Officials did not say when the renovations are scheduled to begin.

Also Read: ‘Getting worse and worse’: Businesses near PNC Pavilion say traffic issues a major concern

