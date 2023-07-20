PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A coach at the University of Mount Olive is on administrative leave after he was charged following allegations he had sex with a Forestview High School student.

John Chandler Caldwell, 30, was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a student and sex acts with a Forestview High student from Aug. 27, 2018, to April 30, 2019, according to court documents.

Caldwell is the son of former Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell and the former Forestview High track coach. He allegedly had sex with a student he met at a party.

A Mecklenburg County judge was brought in to oversee the case because of Caldwell’s family ties to the court.

Caldwell was made eligible for release on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He is to have no contact with the student and their family, according to documents. Caldwell also is prohibited from having contact with female athletes under age 18, court records show.

Earlier this year, Caldwell was named head cross-country coach at the University of Mount Olive. On Thursday, university officials said they were recently made aware of the allegations and Caldwell is being placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

