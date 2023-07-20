PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend

A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school. (Source: WTVM)
By Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminoma germ cell tumor in November and was told the cancer is terminal.

The cancer spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments haven’t been working.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They have been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

While Santos fights for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“Life is short, and you don’t want to take it for granted,” he said.

Santos has been in and out of hospitals since he was diagnosed in the fall. This past weekend, he told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

Doctors said Santos could live long enough to be married for just a few months or up to several years.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” Santos said.

The couple is hoping to be able to take a honeymoon and need help paying for medical bills. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No deaths were reported in the tornado, which left a trail of destruction in the Rocky Mount...
Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim

Latest News

7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Officials: Discarded railroad spikes placed on Lancaster Co. tracks could cause derailments
NC tornado damages homes and businesses, injures at least 13