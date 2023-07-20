Strong storms to threaten late Thursday, hot and humid conditions expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong storms could return Thursday afternoon and evening as a cluster of thunderstorms drift east from the mountains.

Today: Hot and humid, PM strong storm threat

Friday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, thunderstorm risk

Weekend: Slightly cooler temps, low rain chance

Mixed clouds and sunshine, hot and humid today with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

A cluster of thunderstorms will drift out of the mountains toward the Piedmont this afternoon, and if all of the needed ingredients come together, some storms may turn severe.

The greatest threats look to be lightning, heavy downpours and damaging winds. Even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Patchy clouds, muggy conditions and mild temperatures are expected tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

The humidity level stays up late-week and so thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast on Friday. High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s as we close out the workweek and heat index values will top out slightly above 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are still in the forecast as well as a cool front moves our way from the west.

By the weekend, Friday night’s frontal system will drift to the east, lowering rain chances. Afternoon readings both days of the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, just a little below normal for this time of the year. Not much relief, but hey, it’s July, we’ll take it!

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

