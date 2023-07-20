Statesville couple can’t get charitable funding after tree crashes into home

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple in Statesville that had a massive tree fall on their home reached out to WBTV for help after they say several charities said funding isn’t available.

The family has been staying with friends while they try to figure out what to do next.

Heather and Christopher Smith had the shock of their lives when a massive branch broke free and fell through their home during violent storms last weekend.

“All of a sudden, I heard a big boom, what sounded like an explosion. Then the whole house rattled,” Heather Smith described.

Her husband Chris was in the back bedroom and feet away when the tree limb pierced the home.

“This is really real, this is something big, and something I’ve got to deal with,” Christopher Smith said.

A couple is looking for options after a large tree collapsed onto their Statesville home last weekend. (Source: WBTV)

The Smiths say their homeowners’ insurance gave them $5,000, basically the worth of the home for repairs. But they can’t do anything until they can get the tree, which is still threatening the home, out. But that’s money they simply don’t have.

“That’s going to be close to two to three thousand dollars,” Chris Smith explained.

But there are few options about taking the tree down.

“It’s just going to total our house and if we’re in it we’re gone,” Heather Smith nervously said.

The Smiths called several charitable organizations looking for help, but they were told there was no money available.

“Nobody has any funding left,” Heather Smith said.

Some calls revealed the reason for the funding shortfall is that federal money was held back during the debt ceiling negotiations.

The North Carolina Housing Authority said it is now working with the Smiths to get them the help they need. The organization is also putting the family in touch with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, as well as local churches that might be able to pitch in.

The couple also has a GoFundMe page set up to help them get through for the time being, which promises to be taxing.

“We’re not asking for a lot; we just need a little bit of help,” Chris Smith said.

The Smiths are also asking for help in the form of physical donations. Anybody that can take down a tree or has some extra sheetrock they can part with would be greatly appreciated.

