PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC police review possible connection between accused NY serial killer, missing woman

The investigation into these murders reached down to Chester, S.C.
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police said investigators are reviewing information to see if there’s a correlation between a girl’s disappearance and a suspected New York serial killer with ties to South Carolina.

Rex Heuermann was arrested several days ago for his alleged involvement in three murders and a suspected fourth in the Long Island, N.Y. area over the past 13 years. They’re widely known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

The investigation into these murders reached down to Chester, S.C. Investigators say the suspect as well as his brother own several properties off Rippling Brook Drive just outside of downtown.

Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders had ties to Chester County

In 2014, then-18-year-old Aaliyah Bell went missing from a Rock Hill, S.C. home just two days before Thanksgiving.

Previous coverage: Rock Hill’s only missing persons cold case approaches 4-year-anniversary

Aaliyah Bell was 18 when she went missing Nov. 25, 2014, after leaving her uncle’s Rock Hill...
Aaliyah Bell was 18 when she went missing Nov. 25, 2014, after leaving her uncle’s Rock Hill home.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Rock Hill police said so far there is no indication that leads investigators to identify Heuermann as a suspect in Bell’s disappearance. The investigation continues and authorities said they will follow up on all tips and leads.

Bell was leaving her uncle’s home on Chestnut Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2014. She never made it back to the Confederate Avenue house where she was living with her godmother.

There were possible sightings of Bell at hotels or apartment complexes in Columbia, S.C., as well as Charlotte. All the women thought to be her were located.

The Gilgo Beach murders rattled the Long Island suburb for more than a decade as the bodies of four women were found. Detectives in New York located suspected killer Heuerman, as well as a reported 200 guns he had not only in his home but found during the search of storage facilities in New York.

In S.C., the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was asked by the Gilgo Beach task force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County.

On Tuesday, a wrapped vehicle on the back of a tow truck was acknowledged by officials who addressed the media, but there was not a lot of information given about it.

Gilgo Beach murders suspect
Chester, SC in spotlight due to ties to NY murder investigation
Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders in New York has connections in South Carolina

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No deaths were reported in the tornado, which left a trail of destruction in the Rocky Mount...
Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Officials: Discarded railroad spikes placed on Lancaster Co. tracks could cause derailments
NC tornado damages homes and businesses, injures at least 13
LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path