Police investigating fatal shooting at N. Charleston shopping center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a North Charleston shopping center off Rivers Avenue.

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter at a discount store in the area of 5900 Rivers Ave. at around 1:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Scott Perry said.

Police said a man walked into the business with a “long rifle” and someone inside called 911. Perry said no threats were made by the suspect.

Perry said while officers were setting up a perimeter to respond to the incident, they heard a single gunshot. Officers found a subject with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

He said all customers and store employees were outside at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Perry said it was an isolated incident, and no guns were fired by police officers.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as it is an active investigation.

