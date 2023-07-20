PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No deaths were reported in the tornado, which left a trail of destruction in the Rocky Mount...
Recovery begins after tornado leaves path of destruction in eastern NC
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
University places coach on leave after accusations of sex with Gastonia student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Officials: Discarded railroad spikes placed on Lancaster Co. tracks could cause derailments
NC tornado damages homes and businesses, injures at least 13
LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path