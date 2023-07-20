PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers star Jeremy Chinn partners with Charlotte Family Housing and UnitedHealthcare to provide kids with school supplies

“I love being that example, I love being here… providing any type of hope or whatever it may be.”
Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn partnered with Charlotte Family Housing and UnitedHealthcare...
Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn partnered with Charlotte Family Housing and UnitedHealthcare Insurance to provide nearly 100 kids with back-to-school supplies before the first day of class next month.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before Jeremy Chinn goes “back to school” at the Panthers training camp next week, he wanted to make sure a special group of kids were ready to go back to school next month as well.

Chinn partnered with Charlotte Family Housing and UnitedHealthcare Insurance to host a back to school event Wednesday night, giving nearly 100 kids a backpack full of school supplies so they’re ready for the first day of class at the end of August.

“It’s huge. I know one thing, for me growing up, having school supplies and having something as simple as pencils and notebooks, it really makes you excited to go to school, excited to go to class,” Chinn said. “Because you feel prepared.”

Chinn’s foundation specifically aims to serve the homeless population of Charlotte, an issue he says affected him and his family when he was a child. So it was only natural that he would partner with Charlotte Family Housing, a group dedicated to helping families make the transition from homeless to housed.

CFH executive director Elizabeth Kurtz says they handed out six SUV loads worth of supplies to kids from 50 different families.

“We came up with this event to take that burden off of them, and make sure that our kids have all the supplies that they need to be successful for the upcoming school year,” Kurtz said.

She says the average family spends nearly $600 on school supplies each year. For families coming from various economic hardships, events like this go a long way.

“It gives me a relief, a sigh of relief, just to know that they’re going to have a great start,” mother-of-four Tabetha Goforth said.

Chinn helped hand out dozens of folders and notebooks at Wednesday night’s event, but he says it was equally as important for these kids to see somebody as big as an NFL star show up, and show he cares.

“To see me, to see a football player and just know that somebody cares,” Chinn said. “I love being that example, I love being here… providing any type of hope or whatever it may be.”

This is the first year that Chinn’s foundation has partnered with CFH and UnitedHealthcare, and Kurtz says they’re already working on the plans to expand this event for next year to help even more families in need.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Footage from WTVD via CNN shows damage in the Rocky Mount area after a tornado touched down on...
NWS: Nash Co. tornado had winds up to 150 mph
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center

Latest News

Men drives through storm
Men drive through North Carolina tornado
Nash County tornado damage
Nash County says at least 89 structures damaged in EF-3 tornado
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch