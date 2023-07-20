Officials: Discarded railroad spikes placed on Lancaster Co. tracks could cause derailments

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A wild warning is coming out of Lancaster County after authorities said someone has been placing items on train tracks in the area.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, incidents have been discovered in the Heath Springs and Pleasant Hill areas along Highway 521.

Officials said that several times over the past week, someone has been taking discarded railroad spikes and putting them on the tracks.

The spikes, which are typically about six to eight inches long, are usually nailed down to hold cross-ties in place. Crews sometimes toss them aside after completing work.

Trains hitting the spikes can be dangerous and could lead to a derailment.

Local officials said placing the spikes on the rails not only creates a safety issue, but is also illegal.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the incidents call 803-283-3388.

