PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado with winds up to 150 mph caused a path of destruction in the Rocky Mount area on...
NC tornado injures at least 16, shelters set up after winds reach 150 mph
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
Ex-high school track coach in Gastonia accused of having sex with student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing children.
Missing Charlotte children found safe, police say

Latest News

7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
7 Patients In 7 Days: Carrie's Story
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Officials: Discarded railroad spikes placed on Lancaster Co. tracks could cause derailments
NC tornado damages homes and businesses, injures at least 13
LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path