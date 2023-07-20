New concept market opening in one of Charlotte’s food deserts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years without a proper grocery store, people living in part of Northwest Charlotte will soon have more options.

It’s one of several areas in Charlotte-Mecklenburg that’s considered a food desert.

Right now, it takes about 10 minutes for people living off Bellhaven Boulevard in the Coulwood area to get to the closest grocery store.

Jim Estridge, who lives in the area said, “for me, depend on traffic, it could be 10 to 15 minutes.”

David Smith added, “to walk there it would take a good minute, almost an hour.”

People in the Coulwood area in Northwest Charlotte live in a food desert, roughly 2 miles from the closest grocery store.

According to the USDA, an area qualifies as a food desert if they meet the low-income and low-access thresholds:

- Low-income: a poverty rate of 20 percent or greater, or a median family income at or below 80 percent of the statewide or metropolitan area median family income.

- Low-access: at least 500 persons and/or at least 33 percent of the population lives more than 1 mile from a supermarket or large grocery store; 10 miles, in the case of rural census tracts.

“We had a Bi-Lo up the road, they left, now we have to drive up to Harris Teeter, Walmart, there’s two different Food Lions,” said Estridge.

Smith said, “an area like this, it does need to change.”

That change is weeks away according to Dollar General, the retailer is bringing a new concept called DG Market to Bellhaven Boulevard.

DG Market will off an expanded selection of produce, meats, dairy, frozen food options, and general options Dollar General provides.

Eric Zaverl, an Urban Design Specialist for Sustain Charlotte said, “we haven’t seen it in the Charlotte area so we definitely need to see what it looks like and how it operates, but if it is successful and we can get it in more places that are lacking the ability to, close quickly to and closely get to a grocery store, I think we need it.”

According to the Charlotte/Mecklenburg County Quality of Life Explore, 15% of households are experiencing food insecurity, and 30% are within a half-mile of a full-service or chain grocery store. Sustain Charlotte tells WBTV lower income areas generally lack grocery stores.

“More affluent neighborhoods that have a bulk of those grocery stores, they’re biding for those dollars from the residents that are living there,” said Zaverl.

As the signs go up along Bellhaven Boulevard, people are excited they won’t have to go far for groceries.

Sharon Freeman who works in area said, “It’ll save me some gas money, I can walk right now the sidewalk.”

Estridge added, “It’ll be nice to have something to run down, get milk or bread or whatever we need.”

There’s no timeline on when the DG Market will open. Sustain Charlotte is hopeful it will provide quality food options for people in the community, and that the model can spread to other food deserts in the Mecklenburg County.

Dollar General released a statement to WBTV that said in part:

“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting their needs is our top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic benefits including additional access to affordable products for customers; the creation of new jobs for local residents and career development opportunities for our employees; the generation of additional tax revenue for the City; and the ability for local nonprofits, schools and libraries to apply for literacy and education grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”

