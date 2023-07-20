NC tornado injures at least 16, shelters set up after winds reach 150 mph

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area on Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

Survey teams have found at least EF3 tornado damage in Dortches, indicative of winds up to 150 mph, according to the NWS.

Officials said at least 13 people were hurt after an EF-3 tornado ripped through part of North Carolina on Wednesday.

The storm was from the exact same system that impacted Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Radar loop of the MCV since last night that eventually produced a tornado in Nash County earlier today.. pic.twitter.com/APDsr7jLJY — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) July 19, 2023

Jonathan Edwards, communications director for Nash County, said no deaths have been reported, while there were some minor injuries and a handful of people did go to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Officials later said at least 16 people were hurt and 89 structures were reported damaged after the tornado impacted both Nash and Edgecombe counties.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has spoken with the sheriffs of those counties about the tornado damage.

“State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed,” Cooper tweeted.

Video from my brother in law of damage from the Dortches, NC EF3 tornado. He was working only a mile away when the tornado touched down 🌪️ @NWSRaleigh #ncwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/0ANmmyqPbw — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) July 19, 2023

The Red Cross is also working to assist those impacted by the twister.

Shelters have been set up at both Red Oak Baptist Church and the City of Rocky Mount Senior Center.

Interstate 95 in Nash County reopened after being closed for hours Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Multiple crews worked to clear debris from the roadway.

Good news! I-95 -- both directions -- are now back up in Nash County have NCDOT crews cleared trees downed over the highway due to a storm. pic.twitter.com/Yu993KwZvM — NCDOT I-95 (@NCDOT_I95) July 19, 2023

DOT said crews are most concerned about secondary roads and other primary roads, and crews have been dispersed throughout the county to check on them. There is no word yet on the extent of the problems.

According to Amtrak, as of 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, Palmetto Train 90, which departed Savannah, is back on the move from Rocky Mount operating about four hours and 40 minutes late. Delays are expected along the route due to residual rail congestion.

As of 7:34 p.m., Carolinian Train 79, which departed New York, is back on the move from Rocky Mount operating about four hours late.

The devastating eastern North Carolina tornado ripped apart homes and severely damaged a Pfizer facility near Rocky Mount.

