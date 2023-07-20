PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC tornado injures at least 16, shelters set up after winds reach 150 mph

Interstate 95 in Nash County has reopened after being closed for hours.
Video shows the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado that passed through Nash and Edgecombe counties on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area on Wednesday afternoon.

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

Survey teams have found at least EF3 tornado damage in Dortches, indicative of winds up to 150 mph, according to the NWS.

Officials said at least 13 people were hurt after an EF-3 tornado ripped through part of North Carolina on Wednesday.

The storm was from the exact same system that impacted Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Edwards, communications director for Nash County, said no deaths have been reported, while there were some minor injuries and a handful of people did go to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Officials later said at least 16 people were hurt and 89 structures were reported damaged after the tornado impacted both Nash and Edgecombe counties.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has spoken with the sheriffs of those counties about the tornado damage.

“State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed,” Cooper tweeted.

The Red Cross is also working to assist those impacted by the twister.

Shelters have been set up at both Red Oak Baptist Church and the City of Rocky Mount Senior Center.

Interstate 95 in Nash County reopened after being closed for hours Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Multiple crews worked to clear debris from the roadway.

DOT said crews are most concerned about secondary roads and other primary roads, and crews have been dispersed throughout the county to check on them. There is no word yet on the extent of the problems.

According to Amtrak, as of 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, Palmetto Train 90, which departed Savannah, is back on the move from Rocky Mount operating about four hours and 40 minutes late. Delays are expected along the route due to residual rail congestion.

As of 7:34 p.m., Carolinian Train 79, which departed New York, is back on the move from Rocky Mount operating about four hours late.

The devastating eastern North Carolina tornado ripped apart homes and severely damaged a Pfizer facility near Rocky Mount.

This video from @radiator9987 shows the damage to the car when the tornado moved through.
Caption

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
Ex-high school track coach in Gastonia accused of having sex with student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing children.
Missing Charlotte children found safe, police say

Latest News

Strong storms to threaten late Thursday, hot and humid conditions expected
NC tornado damages homes and businesses, injures at least 13
Nash County tornado damage
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado on Wednesday
Drone video shows destruction caused by tornado in Nash County
Drone video shows destruction caused by tornado in Nash County