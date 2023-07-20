Men drive through North Carolina tornado

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The passenger says the windows of the car were blown out, but they are okay.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A tornado that ripped through Rocky Mount Wednesday caused major damage in the city and surrounding areas.

WBTV caught up with one man who says the windows of the car he was driving in were blown out.

Kevin Hogan said he was driving back home towards Baltimore on I-95 with his friend after a trip in Wilmington.

He believes they were near Rocky Mount, driving in sunny, 90 degree weather when everything quickly changed.

He remembers when the car stopped, their back window blew out, then the driver’s side window, and trees started falling on the car left and right.

He took a video capturing the aftermath, showing trees ripped from their roots, the blown-out car windows of their car, and other cars with nowhere to go.

“Once you looked around and you took a breath and you were like wow, we should probably have been sucked up into that and thrown somewhere,” recalled Hogan.

The National Weather Service warns if you’re ever in a car when this happens, you should try to get to the closest shelter.

If you can’t, get down in your car and cover your head. If there’s a much lower area like a ditch or ravine, they suggest getting out and finding shelter there.

