Meet Carrie: St. Jude cancer research helped to save her life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks six days until tickets go on sale for your chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe.

When we sell out of all 30,000 tickets available, it will raise $3 million and help fund treatment for seven St. Jude patients.

They are our why. So, on Monday we began introducing you to seven patients in seven days.

Today, we want you to meet Carrie.

“I had some flu-like symptoms at the time, and we thought it was just that, that it was a flu,” she said.

But it wasn’t the flu. Carrie was just nine years old back in 2004 when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

She underwent more than two years of chemotherapy in her hometown.

“What’s different for me is I was never treated at St. Jude,” she said. “But because of the research done at St. Jude, I was treated on a protocol originally invented at St. Jude.”

Carrie said her story is a testament to how St. Jude’s research impacts the lives of children all over the country and the world.

When St. Jude opened its doors in 1960, the hospital said the survival rate for her type of Leukemia was 4%. Now, 60 years later, St. Jude officials say the survival rate is 94% because of the hospital’s research.

As for Carrie, she now works for St. Jude and will soon be welcoming her first child, something she wasn’t sure would be possible because of her cancer treatments as a child.

“My husband and I are expecting our first baby in a few months, and she is a true miracle, and a true blessing,” she said. “Because we didn’t know if she could happen. We’re so excited.”

“The people who donate to St. Jude make lives like mine possible,” Carrie said. “I’m alive today because of that mission.”

So stay with WBTV. On Wednesday, July 26 at 6 a.m., we will give you the phone number to call and the website you can visit to get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s incredible St. Jude Dream Home and other amazing prizes.

When we sell out of all the tickets, that will be a dream home record of $3 million for St. Jude.

