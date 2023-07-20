Medic: 1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

That shooting happened on Claremont Road, which isn’t far from Moores Chapel Road.

Crime scene tape was up around a home and several evidence markers were seen on the ground.

Medic said one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

No other information was immediately available.

