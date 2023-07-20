PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man killed in Anson County shooting, suspect on the run

Police said the shooting happened on Myrtlewood Drive in Wadesboro.
Devonte Horne is accused of fatally shooting a man in Wadesboro on July 16.
Devonte Horne is accused of fatally shooting a man in Wadesboro on July 16.(Wadesboro Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed this week in Anson County and his killer remains on the loose, police said.

According to the Wadesboro Police Department, the man arrived at Atrium Health Anson around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Randal Vontray Strudivant Jr., died at the hospital shortly after. Officials

Police immediately began an investigation and determined the crime scene was the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive.

Investigators named Devonte Amor Horne as the suspect in the case and obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with first-degree murder.

As of Wednesday, Horne had not yet been arrested.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident or Horne’s whereabouts should call Wadesboro Police at 704-694-2167.

