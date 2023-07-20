PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“Living out my dream”: Charlotte teacher shares experience of competing, winning Food Network show

Elizabeth Barrick, a teacher by day and home chef by night, won $20,000 on an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games on Food Network.
Contestant Elizabeth Barrick, as seen on Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 32.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte area teacher can now call herself a Food Network champion.

Elizabeth Barrick is a guest chef on WBTV’s Saturday Morning show, where she shares recipes that reflect her Hispanic culture.

When she’s not cooking, she’s teaching.

Barrick was a kindergarten teacher at Matthews Elementary School for six years. Next year, she will begin a new chapter as an ESL teacher.

She recently took her culinary skills to the big stage, where she won the competition show Guy’s Grocery Games on Food Network, going home with a $20,000 dollar check.

The episode aired on July 13th, starring duos of professional chefs paired with teachers from across the country.

“Somebody reached out to me on Instagram asking if I might be interested in applying for the show,” Barrick told WBTV.

Before she knew it, she found herself in California for filming. She had to face two challenges: creating an elevated school lunch and a graduation dinner.

“I had to make a dish with all the ingredients having to start with the letters B and C,” she said. “You have 30 minutes to shop and cook for four plates and so, you know, there was a lot of pressure to figure out those clues.”

Before long, she learned not only could she handle the pressure, but she could win it all.

She was able to celebrate the winning moment at a watch party with colleagues, friends and families.

“To be living out my dream and then just to be representing teachers and Latinos and moms, I was just beyond thrilled,” she said.

Her children are equally proud of her.

“Even if she didn’t win, we’d be so proud of her, cause that’s really cool,” her daughter Lena said.

The teacher in Barrick, can always find a lesson for her students to learn.

“I just want them to know that they can try anything,” she said. “Nothing is really out of reach as long as you’re willing to work hard for it.”

Barrick said the $20,000 dollar check will go towards college funds set aside for her children.

“I paid my own way through grad and undergrad and I don’t want my kids to struggle like I did,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

