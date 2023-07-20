Hot, humid end to the week before cooler, drier weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After waking up anywhere from the mid-60s in the mountains to the low 70s in Charlotte, on Friday morning, temperatures will quickly ramp back into the mid-90s by the afternoon!

Friday : Mid 90s, feeling closer to 100-degrees

Weekend : Little less hot, mostly dry

Next week: Typical summertime forecast

With humidity remaining high as we wrap up the work week, feels-like temperatures will close in on the 100-degree mark in the peak heating hours of the day. A few storms will be possible, but many will end up staying dry.

A cold front moves through just in time for the start of the weekend! Although a few showers and storms are possible, most of us will stay dry both Saturday and Sunday as highs lift only into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be a little lower as well.

We’re back to a more typical summertime forecast by next week, with daily storm chances and highs back in the low to mid-90s.

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

