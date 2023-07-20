Funeral service announced for 18-year-old who died after drowning in Kershaw County lake

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral services have been announced for Gabriel Courde Clyburn, who died after drowning in Lake Wateree.

Officials with the Stewart Funeral Home said the funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Earl Stringfellow on Friday, July 21, starting at 1 p.m., at Andrew Jackson High School with the burial following at Rock Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Gabe drowned on July 12 at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area off Singleton Creek Road. Gabriel had just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County and was planning on attending Coastal Carolina in the fall.

