PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Donald Trump to headline GOP gala in SC

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. Earlier in the day Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former president Donald Trump will be back in South Carolina in August.

The South Carolina GOP named Trump as the keynote speaker for their 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala.

The gala, which is the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history, will be held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Aug. 5.

Other GOP leaders attending the gala include Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows destruction caused by tornado in Nash County
NC tornado injures at least 16, shelters set up after winds reach 150 mph
John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts.
Ex-high school track coach in Gastonia accused of having sex with student
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly unsealed warrants reveal mother of missing Madalina Cojocari believes she could be trafficking victim
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing children.
Missing Charlotte children found safe, police say

Latest News

An elevator inspector with the N.C. Department of Labor inspects an elevator in Charlotte.
NC employee vacancies mount as lawmakers negotiate budget
DeSantis will speak at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis making presidential campaign stop in York Co. on Monday
Voter ID Graphic
Student & employee ID cards get approval for this year’s municipal elections
N.C. employee vacancies mount as lawmakers negotiate budget
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirms he won’t seek another term leading the chamber