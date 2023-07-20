PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested near Union County Walmart

The man, previously convicted of second-degree murder, was a fugitive from West Virginia.
Jason Ramsey
Jason Ramsey(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted murderer with a fugitive warrant from West Virginia was arrested near a Union County Walmart this week, deputies said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in the area of Younts Road in Indian Trail when they noticed a suspicious person attempting to solicit money from people in vehicles.

The deputy spoke with the man, who initially gave the deputy with a fake name.

A mobile fingerprint scanner identified the man as 39-year-old Jason Ramsey, a fugitive from out of state.

After the deputy learned of his true identity, Ramsey ran away but was quickly caught after he attempted to jump over a nearby guard rail.

During an ensuing investigation, deputies learned that Ramsey had previously been convicted of second-degree murder and was out on probation/parole.

He was booked into the Union County Jail and was served the outstanding warrant from West Virginia.

Ramsey is also facing additional charges relating to his attempted escape.

Jail records show that he remains in custody and is being held without bond.

