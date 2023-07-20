City sanitation worker sentenced to 15 years for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, WDNC say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Western District of North Carolina sentenced 56-year-old Gary Lee Davis of Charlotte, to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Davis worked as a sanitation worker for the city while trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Davis met a confidential source working with law enforcement and during those meetings he sold 20 grams of fentanyl including another kilogram to that source. Davis also arranged to sell an additional kilogram in the future.

Days later, law enforcement arrested Davis while he was on his way to meet with the source and authorities seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl from his vehicle.

According to court documents, Davis admitted to receiving fentanyl and cocaine shipped in bulk via the U.S. Mail from a supplier based in California. Davis mailed cash drug proceeds back to his supply source in California. Davis also admitted to trafficking between 50 and 100 kilograms of fentanyl.

During the investigation law enforcement seized approximately 16 kilograms of fentanyl, four kilograms of cocaine and $300,000 in cash drug proceeds. Davis also laundered his money through several luxury vehicles, stash houses, and illegal firearms he was not allowed to possess due to his prior convictions.

“By day, Davis was as a sanitation worker for the City of Charlotte. By night, he was a bulk trafficker of fentanyl, a deadly substance that is devastating our communities. I commend our law enforcement partners for conducting an investigation that led to the largest federal seizure of fentanyl in this District. We will continue to focus our efforts on identifying large drug networks and major distributors like Davis and disrupting the flow of illegal fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

On August 12, 2021, Davis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous to the consumer and leaves behind a trail of devastation and destruction,” said Special Agent in Charge Murphy. “The defendant in this case had total disregard for the safety of others.”

Davis is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

