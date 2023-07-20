PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Prep receives $150K donation to help rebuild after massive fire

The school has been fundraising and plans to welcome students back on campus for the fall.
St. Stephen United Methodist Church is helping the school restart its camps on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A substantial donation has been made to the Charlotte Preparatory School as it continues to recover from a massive fire that broke out last month.

The school received a $150,000 donation from the Philip L. Van Every Foundation through a dedicated Charlotte Prep grandparent, a post on the school’s Facebook page stated.

It comes after the three-alarm June 26 fire consumed an entire building on the school’s campus. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department said the fire caused about $2.5 million in damage. School officials later said the blaze was much more costly.

The school has resumed some operations. Last week, summer camps began to return, although students gathered across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church.

The school has been fundraising and plans to welcome students back on campus for the fall.

Anyone wishing to donate to help rebuild the school can do so here.

