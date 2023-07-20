PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car that reached triple-digit temperatures.

The woman who was caring for the child has been arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Police say Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours.

The outside temperature had reached 98 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car was higher than 133 degrees.

Jewell said she left the baby in the car assuming the child was sleeping and went on with her duties caring for other children inside a home.

The baby’s mother found the child strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle.

Medical staff registered the infant’s internal temperature at 110 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

