U.S. attorney: Charlotte business owner, relief ‘consultant’ indicted in COVID-19 fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte business owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly obtaining more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds for himself and his customers through fraud, prosecutors said.

Glynn Paul Hubbard, Jr., 45, was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. Attorney Dena King announced Wednesday.

From March 31, 2020, to Aug. 1, 2020, Hubbard submitted fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan and Economic Injury Relief Disaster Loan applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration and SBA-approved lenders, according to allegations in the indictment.

Hubbard was seeking to obtain relief funds for his businesses Borrow My Ride, Balanced Society Corporation, The Regins Corporation and GGGAB, Inc., prosecutors said. He’s accused of falsifying information in loan applications and supporting documentation, and giving false financial information, fake employment data and fraudulent tax returns for his businesses.

As a result of the scheme, Hubbard received more than $570,000 in relief funds while his customers got more than $660,000 in funds, according to the indictment.

Hubbard is also accused of promoting the scheme through personal referrals and in social media posts, where he advertised that he was a PPP loan/EIDL consultant, prosecutors said.

“Over the course of the scheme, Hubbard, Jr. allegedly received improper loan preparer fees for his services totaling more than $150,000, and, to avoid detection, he allegedly required customers to pay the loan preparation fees in cash, via cashier’s checks, or wire transfers,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated.

If he is found guilty, the wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors. The maximum statutory penalty for the money laundering charge is 10 years in prison and $250,000.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

