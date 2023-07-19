Storm chances ramp back up, temperatures to cool off slightly into weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hazy conditions have finally moved out after lingering in the Charlotte area for the first part of the week, giving way to a rising chance for storms through the rest of the workweek.

Today: Hot and humid, few storms could return late

Thursday and Friday: Active thunderstorm pattern

Weekend: Front moves in, slightly cooler temps follow

Haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires are now gone, as early morning showers have cleared out the pollution! As for the rest of today, we’ll break morning clouds for some sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding to the lower 90s.

A few more thunderstorms may flare up again late this afternoon and evening, though coverage does not appear to be widespread.

There’s a chance for more storms overnight tonight with muggy lows in the lower 70s.

The humidity level stays up late-week and so thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. Clouds from overnight storms could make for a slow start to the warm-up on Thursday, but we should get back to near 90 degrees during the afternoon.

High temperatures will rise into the middle on Friday and heat index values will top out slightly above 100 degrees Friday afternoon. Both days will feature scattered thunderstorms and there’s a risk for severe weather as well.

By the weekend, Friday night’s frontal system will drift to the east, keeping shower and storms chances mainly confined to the early hours on Saturday.

Rain chances look low on Sunday. With more cloud cover, afternoon readings both days of the weekend should back down below 90 degrees. Not much relief, but hey, it’s July, we’ll take it!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

