PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

South Carolina Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man convicted of murdering his 5 children

Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6,...
Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court (SCSC) upheld the conviction and death sentence for Tim Jones, Jr. who murdered his five children.

Jones was convicted for the August 2014 murders of his children Mera, 8, Elias, 7, Nahtahn, 6, Gabriel, 2, and Abigail, 1. According to an indictment, the children were killed, “by means of strangulation and/or other violent means or instruments.”

Jones pled insanity “as a result of mental disease or defect, lacked the capacity to distinguish moral or legal right from moral or legal wrong.” However, a jury found him guilty on five counts of murder and he was given the death penalty.

After a motion for retrial was denied, an appeal was submitted to the supreme court that raised issues over errors during the trial, including allowing gruesome autopsy photos. The appeal claimed the use of the photos made jury’s decision to sentence Jones to death based on emotion rather than the case’s facts.

In an opinion issued by SCSC on March 29, 2023, the court agreed there were errors; however, in the opinion written by Justice George C. James, “they were harmless.”

Jones filed a petition for a rehearing on April 13, 2023.

In response, the substitute opinion from SCSC that came down on July 19, 2023 said in part:

“While the autopsy photographs should not have been admitted, we properly take note of Jones’s calculated efforts to dispose of his children’s bodies in a remote area to evade responsibility for what he had done. Were the autopsy photographs horrific? Absolutely. Were they inadmissible until Rule 403? Yes ... However, after weighing the horrific facts of this case against the improper admission of the photographs, we hold the photographs did not contribute to the jury’s sentence of death.”

You can read the full opinion here:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives work to ID people who robbed ATM in north Charlotte convenience store
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Chester, SC in spotlight due to ties to NY murder investigation
Footage from WTVD via CNN shows damage in the Rocky Mount area after a tornado touched down on...
NWS: Nash Co. tornado had winds up to 135 mph
Car damaged by tornado in Nash County
Car damaged by tornado in Nash County