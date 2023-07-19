Scattered severe storms possible to round out week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will start in the mid-70s Thursday morning before rebounding into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Scattered storms are likely Thursday, with a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. This means scattered severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts our main concern. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy so you can hear any warnings that may be issued!

Thursday: Scattered storms, damaging wind gusts possible

Friday: Scattered storms, very hot and humid

Weekend: Little less hot, lingering storm chances early

Friday looks even hotter! Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s in most locations, feeling closer to the 100-degree mark. A few storms, some strong, will be possible once again.

There are moderate risks for downpours, lightning and damaging wind through Friday in Charlotte. (Rachel Coulter | Rachel Coulter)

By this weekend, a cold front will move through the region and stall out to our southeast. This will keep a lingering, scattered shower and storm risk in the forecast at least to start, but it will also usher in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will cool slightly this weekend in Charlotte. (Rachel Coulter | Rachel Coulter)

The 80s will be short-lived. We’re back to the low to mid 90s by next week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

