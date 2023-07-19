PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Scattered severe storms possible to round out week

Temperatures should cool slightly by the weekend in Charlotte.
Most of North Carolina will be under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.
Most of North Carolina will be under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.(Rachel Coulter | Rachel Coulter)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will start in the mid-70s Thursday morning before rebounding into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Scattered storms are likely Thursday, with a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. This means scattered severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts our main concern. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy so you can hear any warnings that may be issued!

  • Thursday: Scattered storms, damaging wind gusts possible
  • Friday: Scattered storms, very hot and humid
  • Weekend: Little less hot, lingering storm chances early

Friday looks even hotter! Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s in most locations, feeling closer to the 100-degree mark. A few storms, some strong, will be possible once again.

There are moderate risks for downpours, lightning and damaging wind through Friday in Charlotte.
There are moderate risks for downpours, lightning and damaging wind through Friday in Charlotte.(Rachel Coulter | Rachel Coulter)

By this weekend, a cold front will move through the region and stall out to our southeast. This will keep a lingering, scattered shower and storm risk in the forecast at least to start, but it will also usher in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will cool slightly this weekend in Charlotte.
Temps will cool slightly this weekend in Charlotte.(Rachel Coulter | Rachel Coulter)

The 80s will be short-lived. We’re back to the low to mid 90s by next week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

