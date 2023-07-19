PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rocky Mount tornado affects hundreds; nearly 700 residents without power

The tornado has caused significant damage in Nash County as many residents in area have lost power.
Footage from WTVD via CNN shows damage in the Rocky Mount area after a tornado touched down Wednesday.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in the area of Rocky Mount remain without power after a tornado caused significant damage Wednesday.

There are currently 668 people northwest of Rocky Mount without power, according to Duke Energy.

The tornado touched down in the area about 12:30 p.m. It caused significant damage in the area, shutting down Interstate 95 and demolishing a Pfizer building.

I-95 has reopened, but the state is monitoring other safety protocols for residents to stay clear of any hazards.

WBTV will keep you updated with live forecast coverage and alerts on power outages, damages and news regarding the storm.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest weather here:

