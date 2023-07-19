Rocky Mount tornado affects hundreds; nearly 700 residents without power

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in the area of Rocky Mount remain without power after a tornado caused significant damage Wednesday.

There are currently 668 people northwest of Rocky Mount without power, according to Duke Energy.

Here is a link to Duke Energy's power outages map throughout the state after a tornado touched down near Rocky Mount: https://t.co/Q0yfB9uDAT pic.twitter.com/32ZrHlfohQ — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) July 19, 2023

The tornado touched down in the area about 12:30 p.m. It caused significant damage in the area, shutting down Interstate 95 and demolishing a Pfizer building.

I-95 has reopened, but the state is monitoring other safety protocols for residents to stay clear of any hazards.

WBTV will keep you updated with live forecast coverage and alerts on power outages, damages and news regarding the storm.

