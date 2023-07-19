PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Report links constipation to cognitive decline

A new study links bowel movements with the risk of Alzheimer's.
A new study links bowel movements with the risk of Alzheimer's.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s been a lot of research on long-term brain health and how it’s related to eating habits. But what about bowel habits?

It turns out they may also play a role, according to a first-of-its kind study that found a link between constipation and cognitive decline.

The research was presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

It linked chronic constipation with a 73% higher risk of subjective cognitive decline, and said people who were chronically constipated had worse cognition equal to three years of aging.

Participants in the study who had fewer of certain kinds of gut bacteria had less frequent bowel movements and worse cognitive function, the study said.

The study also found a slightly higher risk of cognitive decline in people who had bowel movements more than twice a day.

The study’s authors defined chronic constipation as having a bowel movement only every three or more days.

Chronic constipation has been linked with inflammation and mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

But the new study may shed some light on the many unanswered questions about the relationship between digestive health and long-term cognitive function.

“When one system is malfunctioning, it impacts other systems,” said Heather M. Snyder, the vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. “When that dysfunction isn’t addressed, it can create a waterfall of consequences for the rest of the body.”

Experts said people should talk to their doctor about digestive health and methods to fight constipation, such as increasing dietary fiber and drinking more water.

Other methods to improve gut health include “high-polyphenol foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains; taking fiber supplementation; drinking plenty of water every day; and having regular physical activity,” said Dong Wang, senior investigator of this study.

The Alzheimer’s Association, with help from the National Institutes of Health, said they also plan on further researching the link between gut bacteria and brain health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
‘Life sentence without my daughter’: Mother warns against impaired driving
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative...
Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer’s sex abuse and defamation case
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer