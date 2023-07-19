PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for Wednesday drawing

Nobody won Monday night's estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot. (Source: Associated Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Who wants to be a billionaire?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated to be $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing

If you’d rather get a lump-sum cash payment, it’s about $517 million.

This is only the 7th time in U.S. history that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

Your chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

